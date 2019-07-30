RGPV diploma result 2019 declared on rgpv.ac.in: Steps to download marks

-

RGPV Diploma result 2019: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has released RGPV Diploma result on its official website rgpv.ac.in. Candidates can also download their RGPV result from result.rgpv.ac.in for the BArch examination held between the months of May and June.
RGPV diploma result 2019: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of RGPV rgpv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Result' tab
Step 3: Select your stream
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details and check your RGPV Diploma results
About RGPV
Established in 1998 by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya offers technical education, research and innovations. 200 engineering colleges, 98 pharmacy colleges, 95 MCA colleges and four architecture colleges are affiliated to RGPV.