RGPV diploma result 2019 declared on rgpv.ac.in: Steps to download marks

RGPV Diploma result 2019: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has released RGPV Diploma result on its official website rgpv.ac.in. Candidates can also download their RGPV result from result.rgpv.ac.in for the BArch examination held between the months of May and June.

RGPV diploma result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RGPV rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' tab

Step 3: Select your stream

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details and check your RGPV Diploma results

About RGPV

Established in 1998 by Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya offers technical education, research and innovations. 200 engineering colleges, 98 pharmacy colleges, 95 MCA colleges and four architecture colleges are affiliated to RGPV.