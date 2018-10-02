RPSC SI Admit Card 2018 released today. Here's how to download hall ticket

-
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the SI Admit Card 2018 today. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC SI recruitment 2016 exam will be conducted on October 7, 2018.
The exam dates for RPSC SI 2016 were notified on June 14, 2018.
Here's how to download RPSC SI Admit Card 2018:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the left-hand side.
Step 3: Enter application id, Date of Birth (DOB) and case sensitive captcha and click on submit button.
Step 4: Download the RPSC SI admit card and click on view/download admit card
Step 5: Take Print Out for future reference.