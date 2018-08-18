RRB ALP, Technician admit card 2018 released: Here's how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released links to download the admit card for the next Assistant Loco Pilot and exam, which is scheduled for August 20, 2018.

Candidates can download the and admit card from the official website -- indianrailways.gov.in.

Steps to download the admit card 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the zone for which you have made the application or click here -- indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on indianrailways.gov.in or click here

Step 3: Then it will take you to the list of RRB portals (zone-wise)

Step 4: Candidates can click on the relevant RRB website

Step 5: Then you have to click on the link named Admit Card of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to & Technicians Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018(English)

Step 6: A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth

Step 7: Download the and Technicians admit card 2018 and take a printout

Step 8: Take the printout of admit card mentioning the exam centre and exam date

The admit card will bear information such as date, venue, time of the examination.

"Attendance in the very first shift is highly impressive, setting a record for all railway recruitment board exams so far - both for offline-based exams as well as pan-India computer-based test - since 2015," a railway ministry official told the Times of India.



The exam for ALP & is to be held on August 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31, 2018, respectively.