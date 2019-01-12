RRB Group D exam 2018: Answer key released; check links to raise objection

-
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released answer key for the Group D exam at its official website. The exam was held in September-October 2018.
The candidates may raise objections, if any, towards RRB Group D answer keys between 14 January and 19 January. The candidates need to pay Rs 50 per question to raise any objection.
How to check RRB Group D answer key:
Visit the RRB official website of your region.
Click on the notice board section that says 'RRB Group D answer key'
Download the PDF file that will be carrying question number and answers
Cross check the answers
Here's how to raise objection:
Click on the objection link.
Select the question ID FROM THE DROPDOWN LIST.
Select the correct option from the 'four' options available on the top right corner of the questions.
Provide reason, supporting references in the explaination box and then submit.
After successfully submiting your objections, pay the fee through net banking or debit card / credit card.
