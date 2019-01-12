RRB Group D exam 2018: Answer key released; check links to raise objection

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released answer key for the Group D exam at its official website. The exam was held in September-October 2018.

The candidates may raise objections, if any, towards answer keys between 14 January and 19 January. The candidates need to pay Rs 50 per question to raise any objection.

How to check answer key:

Visit the RRB official website of your region.

Click on the notice board section that says ' answer key'

Download the PDF file that will be carrying question number and answers

Cross check the answers

Here's how to raise objection:

Click on the objection link.

Select the question ID FROM THE DROPDOWN LIST.

Select the correct option from the 'four' options available on the top right corner of the questions.

Provide reason, supporting references in the explaination box and then submit.

After successfully submiting your objections, pay the fee through net banking or debit card / credit card.







RRB Regional Websites Links

RRB Bhopal Answer Key

RRB Allahabad Answer Key

RRB Kolkata Answer Key

RRB Secunderabad Answer Key

RRB Guwahati Answer Key

RRB Trivendrum Answer Key