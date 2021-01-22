RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details

RRB Phase 3 CBT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB Phase 3 CBT examination dates on its official website on rrbcdg.gov.in for the recruitment of (non-technical popular categories) graduate and undergraduate posts.



According to the notification released by the RRB, the NTPC third phase of the first Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12, 2021. A total of 2.8 million students will appear for the RRB NTPC 2021 examination.

The RRB will conduct the exams of the remaining candidates in subsequent phases. Candidates need to mandatorily carry a Covid-19 self-declaration form at the exam center. Important information regarding RRB NTPC 2021 examination has been sent to all candidates scheduled in the third phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online applications.

The aspirants should note that the exam date, timings, exam venue and address mentioned in the admit card shall be final and no changes will be allowed under any circumstances.

RRB NTPC Phase 3 Exam City, Date and Travel Pass Link

The e-LINK for viewing the exam date and city and downloading free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates has been made available on all RRB websites.

RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit card

The link for RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit card will be live four days prior to the exam date. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.

The RRB NTPC examination will be held to fill up 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, among others in several phases.

Steps to download RRB NTPC exam dates 2021

Visit official website of RRB. For example - rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link 'CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) - CBT-1 - 3rd Phase Exam Schedule from January 31st 2021 to 12th Februray 2021'

'3rd phase of exam schedule for CBT-1' will appear in the PDF format

About Railway Recruitment Board

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the Indian railways. There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.