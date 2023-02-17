RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023 releases today, here's how to download

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance for Teacher (REET) 2023 today. Students can check and download their REET mains 2023 on RSMSSB official website.

REET Exams 2023 is being conducted for level 1, i.e., Primary Level (class 1 to class 5), and level 2, i.e., Upper Level (class 6 to class 8) exams. Admit cards have been issued for both levels of exams.

According to the schedule issued by RSMSSB REET Exams 2023, exams will be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023.

Level 1 exams will be held in the morning shift from 09:30 AM to 12 PM. While level 2 exams will be in the evening shift from 3:00 PM to 05:30 PM.

Here's how you can download the RSMSSB REET 2023:

Step 1. First, go to the RSMSSB board's official website https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2. As the website loads successfully, click on the REET admit card link on the home page

Step 3. Candidates need to fill in their details, i.e., roll number and date of birth

Step 4. Your RSMSSB REET admit card 2023 will open on the screen

Step 4. Now download your RSMSSB REET admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Check the full exam schedule here:





Exam Date Exam Timing Subject 25th February 2023 9.30 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 5.30 pm Maths and Science Level 1 26th February 2023 9.30 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 5.30 pm Social Studies and Hindi Level 2 27th February 2023 9.30 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 5.30 pm Sanskrit and English Level 2 28th February 2023 9.30 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 5.30 pm Urdu and Punjabi Level 2 1st March 2023 9.30 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 5.30 pm Sindhi Level 2



All the candidates appearing for RSMSSB REET exams 2023 are advised to take a copy of the REET admit card 2023 at the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination hall without a REET admit card and valid ID proof.



