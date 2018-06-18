SBI PO 2018 admit card likely to be released today; steps to download

of India (SBI) will release SBI Probationary Officer (PO) 2018 admit cards for preliminary exam on June 18, as per the official schedule published by SBI at the time of SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notification.

The admit cards will be available for download till the day of exam, which will be conducted on July 1, 7 and 8, 2018.

Steps to download admit cards:

Step 1: Log on to https://sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the tab

Step 3: In the new window, select PO Admit Card

Step 5: Enter asked details

Step 6: Download your admit card

In case of any issues, candidates can contact customer care at 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM on working days).

About 2018 Preliminary Exam

This year, SBI has declared a total 2000 vacancies for SBI PO 2018. The test will be computer-based and candidates will get 1 hour to answer 100 objective questions. The question paper will be divided into 3 sections - English Language (30 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions).

Those qualifying the SBI Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the Main exam, which is scheduled to be held on August 4.