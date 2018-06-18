SBI PO 2018 admit card likely to be released today; steps to download

-
State Bank of India (SBI) will release SBI Probationary Officer (PO) 2018 admit cards for preliminary exam on June 18, as per the official schedule published by SBI at the time of SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notification.
The SBI PO admit cards will be available for download till the day of exam, which will be conducted on July 1, 7 and 8, 2018.
Steps to download SBI PO admit cards:
Step 1: Log on to https://sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Click on the career tab
Step 3: In the new window, select PO Admit Card
Step 5: Enter asked details
Step 6: Download your admit card
In case of any issues, candidates can contact customer care at 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM on working days).
About SBI PO 2018 Preliminary Exam
This year, SBI has declared a total 2000 vacancies for SBI PO 2018. The test will be computer-based and candidates will get 1 hour to answer 100 objective questions. The question paper will be divided into 3 sections - English Language (30 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions).
Those qualifying the SBI Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the Main exam, which is scheduled to be held on August 4.