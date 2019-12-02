Second day of IIT placements: International offers continue to pour in

International offers continued to climb on the second day of the final placements at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Cumulatively, domestic and international offers rose at the end of the first two days of the process that began on Sunday, December 1.

For instance, international offers received by IIT Guwahati by the second day were more than twice the last year's total, said Rakhesh Singh Kshetrimayum, Head, Career Development Centre. The institute received a total of 20 international offers from companies like Microsoft, Uber, Accenture Japan, SOU Japan and BNY Melon USA.

A total of 302 offers were made by day two at IIT Guwahati with offers from companies like Microsoft (19 offers), Uber, Goldman Sachs (9 offers), JPMC (9 offers), IBM, Nutanix, American Express, Quadeye, Oracle (14 offers), Bajaj, and Google.

At IIT Bombay, first slot of the second day saw 21 companies make over 100 job offers in various sectors with prominent international offers being made by Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Flow Traders (Netherlands) and Murata (Japan). The number of International offers on Day 1 was 32, and highest number of offers was made by Honda R&D (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Optiver (Netherlands), NEC (Japan), Sony (Japan) and Microsoft (USA). The total selection count by the end of Day 1 was 177.

In terms of packages, highest international offers in the first slot of day two of Japanese Yen (JPY) 8.2 million per annum (roughly Rs 53.89 lakhs) by Honda (R&D) Japan, JPY 7.863 million per annum (roughly Rs 51.67 lakhs) by Sony Japan, JPY 4.328 million per annum (roughly Rs 28.44 lakhs) by NEC Japan and New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) 1.796 million per annum (roughly Rs 42.20 lakhs) by TSMC.

By the end of first slot on the second day, IIT Kharagpur already saw offers stand at 105 from 21 companies as against total of 214 offers on second day of last year's placements. Top recruiters in first session of Day Two at IIT Kharagpur included Samsung R&D Bangalore making 20 offers, Accenture Japan (19) and Mathworks (10).

This year, IIT Kharagpur's first day offers stood at 189 as compared to 177 last year on Day One. While Day One saw 30 companies visiting IIT Kharagpur, 41 came on Day Two even as 26 are expected on Day 3. So far, there are 36 international offers including 19 for Day Two first slot itself. For first day, 13 companies have offered more than Rs 30 lakhs to 57 students.

Earlier on day one, Microsoft had emerged as top recruiter, making the highest international annual cost-to-company (CTC) of $164,000 or Rs 1.17 crore, followed by Uber at $143,000 or Rs 1.02 crore at

IIT Bombay saw 35 companies participating on Day One, with domestic jobs seeing highest number of offers being made by Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, Boston Consulting Group and Texas Instruments.

Meanwhile, phase 1 of campus recruitment for 2019-20 at IIT Guwahati is being held between December 1 and 15, 2019. For the Phase 1 of placements, 250 companies have registered so far, compared to about 200 companies in the whole of last year (2018-19) with a total of 1060 students registering for placements across departments this year.