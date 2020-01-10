SNAP result 2019 out on snaptest.org: Know about cut-off, merit list

SNAP result 2019: International (Deemed University) has declared National Aptitude (SNAP) test 2019 result today. Candidates can check their SNAP result on the official website, snaptest.org. SNAP 2019 was conducted on December 15 in various centres across the country in online mode from 2 to 4 pm. The result will remain available on the website till February 11, 2020.

Steps to check SNAP result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP, snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

SNAP 2019

The exam was held online. Candidates were required to solve a total of 110 questions in 120 minutes. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks per question.

There were three sections in the paper, which were General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

The SNAP Merit list will be based on the following parameter:

SNAP Score (out of 150, scaled down to 50 marks): 50

Group Exercise (GE): 10

Personal Interaction (PI): 30

Writing Ability Test (WAT): 10

Total: 100

SNAP cut off

Category-wise cut off for Merit List and Wait List have been displayed on the website of the respective Institutes. Wait list movement will depend upon the vacant seats available. Candidates may please note that this admission is provisional and will be confirmed on payment of fees on or before the due date and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions.