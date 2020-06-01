SSC CGL, CHSL, JE exams 2020 new dates released: Check out the timetable

-
-
Staff Selection Commission has released the new dates for SSC, CGL, CHSL and other pending exams on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC exams were postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 followed by the nationwide lockdown. The SSC CHSL exam was previously scheduled to be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020.
Every year lakhs of students appear for the exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission. The candidates need to keep an eye on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in for the latest updates.
SSC Exam 2020: New dates
SSC CHSL 2020: Important dates
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) (CHSL exam 2020) – for the left over candidates: September 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28.
SSC JE 2020: Important dates
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I): September 1 - 4, 2020.
SSC CHSL 2020: Important dates
Selection Post Examination 2020- Phase VIII: September 7, 2020
SSC Stenographer 2020: Important dates
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination: September 10-12, 2020
SSC CAPFs, Sub-Inspectors exam 2020
Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination(Paper-I) 2020: September 29 till October 1 and Octover 5, 2020.
SSC Translator 2020: Important dates
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (PaperI)-2020: October 6, 2020
SSC CGL 2020
Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II): October 14-17, 2020
About SSC
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments and in subordinate offices. SSC functions as an autonomous body that is mainly engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts in the SSC departments, organisations. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).