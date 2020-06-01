SSC CGL, CHSL, JE exams 2020 new dates released: Check out the timetable

Staff Selection Commission has released the new dates for SSC, CGL, CHSL and other pending exams on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC exams were postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 followed by the nationwide lockdown. The SSC CHSL exam was previously scheduled to be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020.

Every year lakhs of students appear for the exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission. The candidates need to keep an eye on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in for the latest updates.

2020: New dates

SSC CHSL 2020: Important dates

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) (CHSL exam 2020) – for the left over candidates: September 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28.

SSC JE 2020: Important dates

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I): September 1 - 4, 2020.

Selection Post Examination 2020- Phase VIII: September 7, 2020

SSC Stenographer 2020: Important dates

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination: September 10-12, 2020

SSC CAPFs, Sub-Inspectors exam 2020

Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination(Paper-I) 2020: September 29 till October 1 and Octover 5, 2020.

SSC Translator 2020: Important dates

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (PaperI)-2020: October 6, 2020

Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II): October 14-17, 2020

