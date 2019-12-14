Stanford's SEED programme training entrepreneurs to end global poverty

African cashews and macadamia nuts are popular the world over but are often unaffordable to many as prices tend to be steep. Ten Senses Africa managing director Frank Omondi had worked for over a decade in the tourism sector, travelled extensively and could see an opportunity here.

If he could cut out the middlemen, offer the small farmers a fair price and export a good product, he would have a good thing going. He set up his business and was growing gradually. However, in 2016, Omondi enrolled for Stanford’s SEED programme in Kenya, a comprehensive programme that includes 12 ...