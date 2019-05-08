TANCET 2019: Apply today through Anna University's website; here's a guide

TANCET 2019: Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu is going to release the (TANCET) 2019 application form through online mode today. Last date for registration is May 25. Candidates outside the state can also apply for the TANCET 2019, but they should check the eligibility conditions as specified by the exam authority/ will be conducted across 15 cities in Tamil Nadu namely Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Karaikudi, Erode, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Vellore. is the state level entrance exam for admission to PG degree programmes for the academic year 2019-20 in the participating Institutes includes ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan, MBA and MCA.



Students can fill the online form at

Documents needed before filling the TANCET 2019 application form

— A valid mobile number and email id

— Scanned passport-size photo and signature

— Qualifying marks of graduation degree

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Academic details, address proof

Participating Institutes of TANCET 2019

University Colleges of Engineering

Regional Campuses of Anna University

Annamalai University

Govt. and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges)

Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu





Tancet 2019: Important date

How are (TANCET) exams conducted?

Tancet examination is conducted in offline mode using paper and pen on an OMR sheet. The questions are objective type, multiple choice questions. There are four choices for every question and candidates have to choose the right option. There are 100 questions each carrying 1 mark thus total marks are 100. Time duration for the Tancet examination is 120 minutes (2 hours). There is also negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions though. The examinations in divided in to five sections namely Reading Comprehension, English Grammar and Usage, Analysis of Business Situation, Quantitative Ability and Data Sufficiency.

Eligibility criteria for TANCET 2019

The eligibility criteria for appearing for Tancet 2019 is that the candidate should have completed graduation from a recognised university with minimum 50% marks (general category). Candidates should either have completed 10 + 2 + 3 years of or B. Pharm / B. Arch / B. Tech / B. E. or 10 + 2 + AMIE or 10 + 3 years Diploma + AMIE. Candidates who have appeared for their final examinations are also eligible to apply; also there is also no upper age limit for attempting Tancet.

Step by Step Application Process - Tancet 2019

— Visit the official website of - https://www.annauniv.edu/ or that of Tancet 2018 Examination http://www.annauniv.edu/tancet2018/

— Register as new user using the online registration link and providing details such as name, email id, password and other requested details.

— Fill the Application form by logging into the website using your username and password

— Fill all the required details and also upload a recent coloured passport sized photograph

— Pay the application fee online or offline through DD

— Download completed application form along with unique TANCET Application Number and keep it safe for future reference

— Please note that you will have to upload scanned copies of Class X or equivalent mark-sheet, Class XII mark-sheet or a copy of 3 years’ Diploma Certificate, Copy of the Demand Draft if application and A self-attested copy of the Caste Certificate (if required) along with your TANCET Application Form.