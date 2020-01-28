TANCET 2020: Last date for registration is Jan 31; apply on annauniv.edu

TANCET 2020: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) registration is underway. Candidates must note that the last day for applying online through the official website is tancet.annauniv.edu. Anna University will conduct TANCET 2020 across 15 cities in Tamil Nadu. TANCET 2020 is the state level entrance exam for admission to PG degree programmes for the academic year 2020-2021 in the participating institutes includes ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan, MBA and MCA.

Students can fill the online form at www.annauniv.edu.

Steps for TANCET registration



Step 1: Visit the official website www.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on 'Register' link

Step 3: Provide the required information and press 'Next' icon

Step 4: Now you receive a TANCET security key in your mobile, which you have to retain till you successfully complete the application process

Step 5: Log inusing the credentials, and provide other required details

Step 6: Verify the details and confirm

Step 7: Pay the fee for TANCET registration

Step 8: Click on 'Status Check' link in the menu bar.

Step 9: Take a print out of the TANCET 2020 application

Eligibility criteria for TANCET 2020

The eligibility criteria for appearing for Tancet 2020 is that the candidate should have completed graduation from a recognised university with minimum 50% marks (general category). Candidates should either have completed 10 + 2 + 3 years of or B. Pharm / B. Arch / B. Tech / B. E. or 10 + 2 + AMIE or 10 + 3 years Diploma + AMIE. Candidates who have appeared for their final examinations are also eligible to apply; also there is also no upper age limit for attempting Tancet.

Documents needed before filling the TANCET 2020 application form

— A valid mobile number and email id

— Scanned passport-size photo and signature

— Qualifying marks of graduation degree

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Academic details, address proof

Participating Institutes of TANCET 2020

University Colleges of Engineering

Regional Campuses of Anna University

Annamalai University

Govt. and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges)

Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu

How are Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exams conducted?

Tancet examination is conducted in offline mode using paper and pen on an OMR sheet. The questions are objective type, multiple choice questions. There are four choices for every question and candidates have to choose the right option. There are 100 questions each carrying 1 mark thus total marks are 100. Time duration for the Tancet examination is 120 minutes (2 hours). There is also negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions though. The examinations in divided in to five sections namely Reading Comprehension, English Grammar and Usage, Analysis of Business Situation, Quantitative Ability and Data Sufficiency.

Important dates

Last date for registration of application: January 31, 2020

Hall Ticket: February 13, 2020

TANCET 2020 RESULT: March 20, 2020