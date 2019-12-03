Technology to soft skills: Some emerging trends in B-school education

At last count, there were upwards of 16,000 business schools worldwide. Like any other venture, education has got a commercial side today, albeit with a social cause attached to it.

These schools need to keep track of what’s happening in the global environment and continuously adapt to meet the expectations of its divergent constituencies. Over the past twenty years or so, the rate of change in the world of business has multiplied more than at any other time in history. For example, data and mobile phones were still in a nascent stage and the concept of start-ups in business was ...