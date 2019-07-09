Telangana TS Supplementary Results 2019: Details of declaration date & more

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2019 are expected to be declared between today (July 9) and July 12. Reportedly, the evaluation process of TS Inter Results 2019 is still in process. Once the result is declared, students will be able to download it from the official BIE Telangana website bie.telangana.gov.in. The students who appeared for TS Inter Supplementary exams 2019 can also check their score on third-party web portals, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.



Over 900,000 students appeared for the examination for the academic year 2018-19, held between February 28, 2019, and March 18, 2019. However, a goof-up by the BIE in declaring the results sparked a huge row and led to over 23 students committing suicide. The state government announced free re-verification of answer sheets of 328,000 students who failed to secure pass marks. TS Inter re-evaluation results were declared on May 27, 2019.

How to check TS Inter Supplementary results 2019:

Step 1: Visit TSBIE's official website bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter required details and click on 'Submit'

Step 4: View and download TS Inter Supplementary result

Take a printout for future reference.

You can also download TSBIE Mobile App from Google Play store to check your results and avail of other services.