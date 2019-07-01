TS EAMCET counselling 2019: Last day for registration today; know details

TS EAMCET 2019: Today is the last day of registration for admission to various engineering, agriculture, medicine courses under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Candidates who wish to take admission in JNTU can visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in to apply. The slot for verification of forms and payment for processing fee is open till today.

TS EAMCET counselling 2019: Steps to apply



Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'submission of qualifying marks'

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Fill up the form

Step 5: After filling up the form, make the payment

Step 6: Click the submit button.

TS EAMCET Result

The TS EAMCET Result 2019 were announced by the JNTU Hyderabad on June 9. Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja of Andhra Pradesh topped the TS EAMCET exam 2019 with 150 marks. Of the total 2.17 lakh candidates who appeared in the EAMCET exam this year, 1.42 lakh candidates appeared for Engineering while the rest 74,981 appeared for Agriculture and Medical stream exam.

About JNTU

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU Hyderabad) is a public university, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, and one of India's leading educational universities focusing on engineering. Founded in 1965 as the Nagarjuna Sagar Engineering College, it was established as a university in 1972 by The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Act, 1972. The university is situated at Kukatpally Housing Board Region in Hyderabad of India.