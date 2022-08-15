TS PGECET answer key 2022 released; here's how you can check and download

The (TSCHE) and Osmania have released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 answer key on Monday. The State Council has also released the candidate's response sheet for the state-level engineering entrance exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET entrance exam was held from August 2 till August 5 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key along with their responsive sheets and can raise objections, if they have any till August 17, 2022, at 5 pm. In order to raise objections, candidates can drop an email to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in

Here's how you can download TS PGECET 2022 answer key: Visit the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "TS PGECET answer key 2022"

Login using your credentials and click on submit

Download TS PGECET 2022 answer key and take a printout for future reference

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2022 is a state-level common entrance exam for admission of students into various post-graduate courses like Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharma/M.Arch). The said exam is conducted by Osmania on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, a statutory body of the government of Telangana, Hyderabad.