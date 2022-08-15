TS PGECET answer key 2022 released; here's how you can check and download

-
ALSO READ
NEET UG 2022 Answer key expected to be out soon, know how to download
REET 2022 answer key to be released soon; check question booklet, details
Nearly 76% work of Mumbai Trans-harbour Link project completed: MMRDA
AP EAMCET Agriculture 2022 answer key released- here's how you can check
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 announced; check link here
-
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Osmania University have released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 answer key on Monday. The State Council has also released the candidate's response sheet for the state-level engineering entrance exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
TS PGECET entrance exam was held from August 2 till August 5 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key along with their responsive sheets and can raise objections, if they have any till August 17, 2022, at 5 pm. In order to raise objections, candidates can drop an email to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in
The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2022 is a state-level common entrance exam for admission of students into various post-graduate courses like Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharma/M.Arch). The said exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, a statutory body of the government of Telangana, Hyderabad.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor