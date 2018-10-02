TSPSC Group-4 hall tickets 2018 released today; Check here how to download

-
-
TSPSC Group-4 hall tickets 2018: Admit cards for the post of Group-4, JA in RTC, bill collector in GHMC and various posts in Beverages Corporation are now available for downloading. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission -- https://tspsc.gov.in.
The TSPSC will conduct the Group-4 examination on October 7, 2018. Only candidates with valid hall tickets will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Earlier, the TSPSC had released a notification for filling up 1,032 vacancies of Group-2 services and about 497,000 candidates appeared for the recruitment test.
Here's how to download TSPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2018:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission -- tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Hall ticket Download' for Notification nos.10/2018 , 11/2018 , 17/2018 & 18/2018 Group IV, JA in RTC, Bill Collector in GHMC and Various posts in Beverages Corporation.’
Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page
Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth and click submit button
Step 5: Then your admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take print out for future reference.