UPSC notification 2020: Apply for Civil Services exam today on upsc.gov.in

notification 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for the Examination (CSE). Candidates can apply for CSE 2020 from today and the application process will conclude on March 3, 2020, through the official websites, gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The application process for the Indian Forest Services (IFSC) will also be held on the same date. The applicants will have a total of six attempts at the examination. The UPSC Prelims 2020 will be held on May 31.

UPSC CSE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UPSC examination link

Step 3: Click on I agree button and register using details

Step 4: Fill form I and then for, II

Step 5: Make payment and submit

UPSC eligibility

Those in the age group of 21 to 32 years with an undergraduate level degree can apply for these exams. The applicants need to fill two forms both available at the official website. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to the reserved category as per the government rules.

UPSC Civil Services notification 2020: Exam pattern

UPSC preliminary exam consist of two papers. Part I will constitute of 100 questions and part II has 80 questions. Both parts for 200 marks each and combine to form a 400 marks exam. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Those who get through UPSC Prelims and Mains will be hired as All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

UPSC notification 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD category and females are exempted from paying any fee.

About UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all India services and group A & group B of central services. The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.