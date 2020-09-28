UPSC Prelims 2020: SC order on postponement of Civil Services exams today

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear plea by some aspirants to postpone the preliminary exam scheduled for October 4 amid the pandemic.

Last week, without issuing notice, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna agreed to hear the matter and granted liberty to the petitioner to serve advance copy of the petition on the Standing Counsel for the Union Public Service Commission as well as on the Standing Counsel for the Central Agency representing Union of India through email/online.

The petitioners had sought postponement of the Exam for two to three months, so that the flood/ incessant rains go away and Covid-19 curve flattens. According to the plea the seven-hours long Offline exam ( (Preliminary) Examination), will be taken by approximately 600,000 aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across the country.

“ Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students at utmost risk and danger of disease and death. Also, the natural calamities like flood, incessant rain, landslides etc. are likely to directly affect the life and health of the petitioners and many similarly situated students", the petition said.