UPSEE PG counselling 2019 starts today in three rounds, check details

PG counselling 2019: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh will start the PG counselling 2019 from June 15 for M Tech, M Arch, M Pharm and M Des courses. The 2019 counselling will be conducted for candidates who have registered for GATE/CPAT/CEED entrance and for those who have qualified the examination. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) PG counseling will be held in three rounds and the final round will be for the qualifying candidates of

The first round of UPSEE PG counseling and document verification will be held on June 15 from 9 am onwards. After this, the seat allotment will begin the next day on June 16 from 9 am. The second round of UPSEE PG counselling and document verification will be conducted on June 22 and the seat allotment will be held on June 23. Candidates appearing for the UPSEE PG counseling 2019 should carry all the necessary documents.



Students should keep checking the official website of UPSEE at for more information.

The UPSEE 2019 were declared on May 31st, the exams for which were held on April 21 for admissions to courses namely – B Tech, B Arch, BD es, B Pharma, MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated) M Tech (Dual Degree), BHMCT, BFAD etc.

It is also important to note that, a demand draft of Rs. 50,000 drawn in favour of Finance Officer, AKTU, Lucknow is required at the time of seat allotment for seat confirmation without which the seat allotted will be treated as vacant.



The UP state government has permitted 15 per cent of total sanctioned seats available in Private Institutions to be filled by the Management quota/NRI candidates; and the same shall be filled up in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the govt orders. The remaining seats in various courses offered at all the Institutions affiliated to AKTU, Lucknow will be filled through UPSEE-2019 counseling.