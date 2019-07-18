UPSSSC Assembly and Forest Guard recruitment exam from today; details here

UPSSSC Assembly and Forest Guard recruitment test: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) began conducting the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for UPSSSC Assembly and Forest Guard Recruitment on Thursday. According to the official schedule, the test will be held from July 18 to 24, 2019. The board had released the UPSSSC Assembly/Forest Guard Admit Card 2019 on July 10 at upsssc.gov.in.

Around 2,653 candidates have been shortlisted for the PET round for 664 vacant posts of Assembly/Forest Guard. The UPSSSC PET 2019 is being conducted at Smriti Upvan, Ashiyana, Bungla Bazar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The selected candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test are supposed to report on the allotted date and time.

UPSSSC PET 2019 test-related instructions are mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to read them carefully and attend the PET test with document(s) as stated in UPSSSC Assembly/Forest Guard Admit Card 2019.

Click here to download UPSSSC Assembly/Forest Guard Admit Card 2019



Selection process for UPSSSC Assembly/Forest Guard recruitment

Written Test

Interview

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency/ Endurance Test (PET)

Medical Examination

About UPSSSC

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is the state organisation authorised to conduct the various examinations for appointments to the various posts in Uttar Pradesh. The board was constituted under the provision of the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act 2014.