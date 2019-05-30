Uttarakhand board releases Class 10, 12 results; check your score here

Uttarakhand Board of School (UBSE) released the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on Thursday at 11 am. Students can check their results on the official website of the board: and also on The Class 10 exams began on March 2 and ended on March 25, and Class 12 exams began on March 1 and concluded on March 26.

Here's how to check UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019:



Step 1: Go to the official website, or

Step 2: Click on the link for 'UBSE Class 10th Result 2019' or 'UBSE Class 12th Result 2019'

Step3 3: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, the link of the result will be avalibale

Step 5: Enter your details: name and roll number.

Step 6: Click on 'submit'

Step 7: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 will be displayed



"The Results published on this website are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board. NIC does not take any responsibility for contents recieved from respective Institution/board/university.. The role of NIC Uttarakhand is limited to technical support to concerned Institution/board for hosting the examination results on NIC's website. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board," said the disclaimer on the http://uaresults.nic.in/ site.