Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 to be out today: Steps to download marksheet

The Uttarakhand (UK) Board of School (UBSE) will declare the 2019 Class 10th and Class 12th on May 30 at 10:30 am.

Students can check their results at or click here . You can also check your results at ubse.uk.gov.in. or click here for direct link

The Uttarakhand Class 10 Board exam was conducted from March 2 to March 25 across various centres.



This year, over three lakh students appeared for the or UBSE board examination

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Board exam results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

The link will direct you to your results

Step 4: Download and keep a print out for reference

Get your UBSE 10th and 12th results via SMS: Here's how

For Uttarakhand Class 10th results: SMS - UK10<space>Roll Number- Send it to 56263

For Uttarakhand Class 12th results: SMS - UK12<space>Roll Number- Send it to 56263

2018 Uttarakhand Board pass percentage

Last year, the Uttarakhand Board class 12th result passing percentage was 78.97% , with girls outperforming the boys.

For the Uttarakhand Board class 10th result girls outperforming last year with total pass percentage at 74.57. Mascal Prajapati had topped the list with 98.40% marks in the Class 10 examination.







