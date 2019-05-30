Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 to be out today: Steps to download marksheet

-
The Uttarakhand (UK) Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Uttarakhand board result 2019 Class 10th and Class 12th on May 30 at 10:30 am.
Students can check their results at uaresults.nic.in or click here . You can also check your results at ubse.uk.gov.in. or click here for direct link
The Uttarakhand Class 10 Board exam was conducted from March 2 to March 25 across various centres.
This year, over three lakh students appeared for the UK Board exam 2019 or UBSE board examination
Uttarakhand board class 10th result and class 12th result 2019: Here's how you can check your results
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Board exam results'
Step 3: Fill in your admit card details
The link will direct you to your results
Step 4: Download and keep a print out for reference
Get your UBSE 10th and 12th results via SMS: Here's how
For Uttarakhand Class 10th results: SMS - UK10<space>Roll Number- Send it to 56263
For Uttarakhand Class 12th results: SMS - UK12<space>Roll Number- Send it to 56263
2018 Uttarakhand Board pass percentage
Last year, the Uttarakhand Board class 12th result passing percentage was 78.97% , with girls outperforming the boys.
For the Uttarakhand Board class 10th result girls outperforming last year with total pass percentage at 74.57. Mascal Prajapati had topped the list with 98.40% marks in the Class 10 examination.