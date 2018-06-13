UGC seeks views to reform higher education, exams; here's how you can help

India's higher system is the third-largest in the world, next only to the United States and China. However, it is in need for radical reforms. Higher in India faces problems ranging from income and gender disparities in enrolment to poor quality of faculty and teaching, and even a general lack of motivation and interest among people. Acknowledging this, the University Grant Commission (UGC), the apex regulator for universities, has issued a public notice to take suggestions from students, teachers, eminent educationists and general public at large on examination reforms.

"Development and regular revision of curriculum on 'Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework' by HEls (Higher Educational Institutions) is one of such quality initiatives of UGC," according to the UGC statement.

The UGC has constituted a committee to recommend and suggest reforms in the examination system. The suggestions are invited on four themes -- objectives and models of examination system that can be followed in India; structural and procedural changes needed; infrastructure and technological enhancement; and evaluation process, on-demand, internal and external examinations.





According to a report by Hindustan Times, the first meeting of the committee is likely to be held on 14 June.

The suggestions have to be sent in not more than 150 words for the specified themes in the prescribed format by June 22 to cflouqc@gmail.com, after which the befitting recommendations will apply to all centre, state, deemed and private universities.

Here is a pdf link to the format for the suggestion on examination reform in Higher education institutions: https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/4079683_Public-Notice---Exam-Reforms.pdf