West Bengal Class 12 vocational result 2019 declared: How to download

-
-
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the result for Higher Secondary (Vocational) examination, 2019 on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Students awaiting for WBSCTE vocational exam results can now visit the official website of the council i.e. wbscvet.nic.in or clikc here for direct link
The class 12th vocational exams were conducted from 12 Feb to 22 Feb, 2019.
West Bengal HS Vocational Result 2019: Steps to check your marks
Step 1: Login to the official website of the WBSCTE
Step 2: Click on the 'Examination' link given on the right side of the homepage
Step 3: Under the Examination page, tab on the 'Examination Results' link
Step 4: In the given apge, click on the 'Result for Higher Secondary(Vocational) Examination 2019' link
Step 5: Enter your roll number
Step 6: Press 'Submit'
Note: Keep your results for further reference'
Get your WBCHSE Vocational Result 2019 vai SMS
To get your results on SMS, students should type WBSCTVESD>space<Roll no> and send it to 56070.
Similarly, students can also send the message WBHSVOC>space<Roll no> to 5676750 to receive their result on SMS.