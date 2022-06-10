West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details

West Bengal HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary (WBCHSE) has declared the HS 2022 or WBCHSE Class 12 results. The result can be downloaded from its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Of the 750,000 students who registered for the Uccha Madhyamik exams or West Bengal HS exams, as many as 88.44 per cent of students have passed the exam. This is a major drop from last year when 97 per cent of students had passed the exam.

Steps to check result WBCHSE 12th result 2022

Step 1: Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'West Bengal Council of Higher Examination-2022' at the top of the page

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Download the result, once it appears on the screen

How to check West Bengal HS Result via SMS

Students also have the option of getting their result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS in the prescribed format - WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: List of websites to check WB 12th result

wbse.allresults.nic.in

examresults.net

wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result: Toppers of 2022

As many as 272 students are in the top ten rank.

Adisha Debsharma topped the exam with 99.6% (498/500), while Sayandip Samanta ranked 2 with 99.4%, and rank 3 was reserved by Rohin Sen, Spoham Das, Abhik Das, Parichay Pari. They scored 99.2%.

About WBCHSE

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 12 examination of West Bengal.The examination for the 12th standard is called the Uchyaa Madhyamik (Bengali) or Higher Secondary examination (Also known by its acronym HS. or 12).