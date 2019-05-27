WBCHSE 12th result to be out at 10 am on wbchse.nic.in today: Know details

West Bengal HS Result: The (WBCHSE) will declare the HS 2019 or WBCHSE Class 12 results at 10 am today. The result can be downloaded from its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal Class 12 exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March. More than 800,000 students had appeared for the exams this year. The WBCHSE will announce West Bengal HS Result at a press conference in Kolkata.

In 2018, WBCHSE had declared the results on 8 June.

Steps to check result WBCHSE 12th result 2019

Step 1: Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'West Bengal Council of Higher Examination-2018' at the top of the page

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Download the result, once it appears on the screen

How to check West Bengal HS Result via SMS

Students also have the option of getting their result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS in the prescribed format - WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

West Bengal HS Result 2019: List of websites to check WB 12th result



wbse.allresults.nic.in

examresults.net

wbresults.nic.in

About WBCHSE:



The is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 12 examination of West Bengal.The examination for the 12th standard is called the Uchyaa Madhyamik (Bengali) or Higher Secondary examination (Also known by its acronym HS. or 12).