WBCHSE 12th result to be out at 10 am on wbchse.nic.in today: Know details

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know
West Bengal HS class 12th result will be announced today at 10 am. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare after a press conference in Kolkata. Know steps to download marks

BS Web Team 

West Bengal HS Result 2019
West Bengal HS Result 2019 to be declared today. Photo: Shutterstock

West Bengal HS Result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the HS 2019 or WBCHSE Class 12 results at 10 am today. The result can be downloaded from its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal Class 12 exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March. More than 800,000 students had appeared for the exams this year. The WBCHSE will announce West Bengal HS Result at a press conference in Kolkata.

In 2018, WBCHSE had declared the results on 8 June.

Steps to check result WBCHSE 12th result 2019

Step 1: Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'West Bengal Council of Higher Education Examination-2018' at the top of the page

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Download the result, once it appears on the screen

How to check West Bengal HS Result via SMS

Students also have the option of getting their result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS in the prescribed format - WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

West Bengal HS Result 2019: List of websites to check WB 12th result

wbse.allresults.nic.in

examresults.net

wbresults.nic.in

About WBCHSE:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 12 examination of West Bengal.The examination for the 12th standard is called the Uchyaa Madhyamik (Bengali) or Higher Secondary examination (Also known by its acronym HS. or 12).
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 09:08 IST

