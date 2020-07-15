JUST IN
CBSE result 2020 updates: CBSE 10th result today; all you must know
West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020 to be declared today on wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 will be announced today. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare after a press conference in Kolkata. Know steps to download marks

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WBBSE result 2020: The West bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will declare West Bengal Madhyamik Result today. Students can check their West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik result 2020 results on wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Madhyamik examinations concluded on February 22.

Follow these steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of www.wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020

Step 3: Fill in required credentials and click on log in

Step 4: WBBSE Madhyamik result will displayed on the screen. Download the result and print it out for future referance.

Results for West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik results 2020 and Higher Secondary examinations 2020 will be only available online.

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 09:22 IST

