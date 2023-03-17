World Sleep Day 2023: History, importance, everything else you need to know

Every year, is observed to raise awareness of the human right to sleep, which is frequently compromised by modern lifestyle habits. The day is observed every year on the Friday preceding the Spring Vernal Equinox. This year, it is being celebrated on March 17, while, in 2024, it would fall on March 15.

The annual celebration, according to the World Sleep Society, aims to highlight the significance of sleep and raise awareness of sleep-related health issues.

is an annual occasion planned as a festival of sleep and a call for inspiration on significant issues connected with rest. In today's society, getting enough sleep isn't generally regarded as a healthy habit. Through better prevention and management of sleep disorders, reduces their burden on society and educates people about the importance of sleep.

World Sleep Day 2023: History

The World Sleep Society, formerly the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM), a non-profit organisation of dedicated healthcare professionals and members of the medical community who work and study in the field of sleep medicine and research, established World Sleep Day in 2008 to promote and advance sleep health worldwide.

The first World Sleep Day was held with the intention of bringing together professionals in the field of sleep medicine to discuss and share information about sleep worldwide.

World Sleep Day 2023: Importance

Life has become increasingly hectic in the modern era due to a host of factors, including longer working hours and longer commute times. But, the significance of events like World Sleep Day has increased as the importance of getting enough sleep has risen in recent years to ensure consistency in performance.

"World Sleep Day is an opportunity to promote sleep health with thousands of other sleep health professionals and advocates. Our collective efforts are greater than the sum of their parts when we work together to raise awareness of sleep health and #WorldSleepDay. On World Sleep Day, educate people about the importance of good sleep health and contribute to elevating the topic of sleep," as per the World Sleep Society.

World Sleep Day 2023: Theme

This year's Sleep Day 2023 theme is "Sleep is Essential for Health." The World Sleep Society says that the theme aims to emphasize how healthy eating and exercise are essential to good health and how good sleep is essential to one's physical, mental, and social well-being.

World Sleep Day 2023: Quotes

• The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night's sleep: E. Joseph Cossman

• Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn: Mahatma Gandhi

• A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in a doctor's book: Irish proverb

• A man should forget his anger before he lies down to sleep: Mahatma Gandhi

• Sleep is the best meditation: Dalai Lama.