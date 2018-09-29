XLRI Jamshedpur achieves 100% placement for summer internship programme

XLRI- has achieved 100 per cent placement of the entire 2018-20 batch of 362 students for summer internship with the highest stipend offered at Rs 165,000 per month.

The internship process saw the participation of over 95 companies offering roles across domains, including consulting, finance, sales and marketing, operations, business development (BM), human resources (HR) and industrial relations (IR) and new firms were also added to the recruiters' list.

"A notable characteristic of the recruitment process this year was the excellent placements across consulting and operations domains. hired 13 candidates. Students secured placements in prestigious operations roles in P&G, RB and Johnson & Johnson. This was in addition to the strong placements in the human resources and marketing sectors in which has traditionally shown exceptional recruitment results," Uday Damodaran, chairperson for placements (two years PGDM programmes) at XLRI-Xavier School of Management, said.

The Boston Consulting Group, AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, EY, Deloitte, and recruited from the consulting domain while P&G, Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, RB Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and were among the regular recruiters from the FMCG sector.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Avendus Capital, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Kotak Wealth, Maitreyi Capital Advisors, ICICI Bank, and were the majors from the financial services sector, while Tata Administrative Services, Aditya Birla Group, RP Goenka, and group offered general management roles.

General Electric, Shell, Samsung Electronics, and also extended offers to the candidates.

"This has been a good year for summer recruitment. We sincerely hope that our relationship with the recruiting organisations will go from strength to strength and would continue to be mutually beneficial in the years ahead," Damodaran added.

Founded in 1949 by Quinn Enright, XLRI-Xavier School of Management, based out of Jamshedpur, is a premier, private management institute in the country.