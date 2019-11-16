AAP will repeat massive victory in upcoming Delhi elections: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, who is in charge of organising Assembly elections for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), says the party will benefit because the Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has delivered. Edited excerpts from the interview with Nitin Kumar: In the Delhi Assembly election in 2015, AAP won 67 of the 70 seats.

You had then showcased 49 days of your government’s work in its earlier stint in 2013-14. But this time you are contesting after five years of being in government. How much of a challenge is a repeat of the same victory? The people gave us a massive mandate in 2015 ...