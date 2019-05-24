Amethi: Smriti Irani has done what Maneka Gandhi couldn’t 35 years earlier

It was March 1982, two years after her husband Sanjay’s death, when walked out of Indira Gandhi’s Safdarjung Road residence in New Delhi. Two years after being “forced out”, would make her electoral debut. Her battleground was and she hoped to defeat her brother-in-law After all, became a Gandhi pocket-borough only after her husband Sanjay won the seat in 1980, with a 55 per cent vote share, defeating his nearest Janata Dal rival by a margin of over 100,000 votes. And would make his electoral debut in 1981 from in the by-election held after Sanjay’s death in an air crash a few months after his victory.

Two years after severing ties with Indira Gandhi, would herself make her electoral debut in Amethi, hoping voters would elect her in the name of Sanjay. Author Sunil Sethi, writing for India Today in 1984, described the Rajiv-Maneka Amethi contest as “the most thrilling and daring trapeze act of the Indian election circus, with the routing of Rajiv a not altogether incomprehensible possibility” if it wasn’t for the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Sethi wrote, “Mrs Gandhi's assassination has changed all that. ‘Maneka's fight,’ as one of her supporters put it, ‘is no longer against an MP. It's against the PM.’ And though she has calculatedly put in over a week of intensive, village-to-village campaigning as well as planning to camp out in Amethi for the last three days of electioneering, the might of the prime minister has quite rapidly become clearly unassailable in the last two weeks.”

Not surprisingly won Amethi in what was a landslide victory for the across India, in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Since Rajiv’s debut in 1981 at Amethi, the constituency in India’s most electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh would always be with a Gandhi family member or a close confidante of the family till 1996. Rajiv Gandhi kept winning Amethi till his assassination in 1991 – never with the stupendous margin or vote share that he defeated Maneka with in 1984. After Rajiv’s death, his close confidante Satish Sharma won the by-election in 1991 and retained the seat in 1996 with reduced margins. In the 1998 elections, the (BJP) got its first taste of winning in Amethi. But the victory was bitter-sweet, with the winner being a renegade. The victory of Sinh, who is now back with the Congress, wouldn’t last long. The very next year, Sonia Gandhi, contesting from Amethi, would wrest back the seat with a thumping majority from Sinh. made his electoral debut in Amethi in 2004 and won three consecutive general elections from a seat his father Rajiv entered electoral politics. Maneka all this while had shifted to Pilibhit, where she won every single election before shifting to Aonla in 2009 and back to Pilibhit in 2014.