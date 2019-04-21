Anti-BJP movement has weakened due to Congress arrogance: Pinarayi Vijayan

As Left parties face a crucial Lok Sabha test in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan feels Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad eroded Congress’ anti-BJP posture nationally. In an exclusive interview with Shine Jacob, the CPM stalwart talks about the Sabarimala issue, political violence in the state and post-poll role to be played by the Left parties.

Edited excerpts: Congress terms Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad (Kerala) as historical. What is your take on this? It is quite surprising that a national party claiming to be fighting the Bharatiya Janata ...