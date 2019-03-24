Arithmetic vs charismatic: Can Modi's popularity trump caste equations?

Arithmetic has become a bugbear for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in those swathes of the Hindi heartland where it had optimised its gains in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand together accounted for 41.13 per cent of the 282 seats won by the BJP.

The three states contributed 134 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP and its allies picked up 116: 73 from UP (with the Apna Dal-Sonelal Patel), 31 from Bihar (with the Lok Janshakti Party and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) and 12 from Jharkhand. In 2014, the Opposition was divided three ways in UP, ...