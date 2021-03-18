JUST IN
BJP to approach EC over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's residence
Business Standard

West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: TMC unveils manifesto; BJP CEC meet ends

Assembly elections 2021 LIVE update: BJP CEC meet ended at around 3:30 am. The party's list of candidates for seats going to polls in last four phases of West Bengal election will be announced today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mamata Banerjee
CM Mamata Banerjee releases Trinamool Congress' election manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls 2021

A meeting of Bharatiya Janta Party Central Election Committee (CEC) with the party's West Bengal unit that began on late Wednesday night ended at around 3:30 am today at party headquarters in the national capital. The CEC has finalised the list of almost all the candidates for seats going to polls in the last four phases. After the meeting, BJP vice president Mukul Roy said: "We have discussed the seats and it will be announced soon."

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday unveiled the party's manifesto for the assembly polls promising a monthly Universal Basic Income for all families, a credit card scheme for students to pursue higher studies and formation of a task force to examine the inclusion of several backward communities under the OBC category.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will begin his election campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from today.

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 08:14 IST

