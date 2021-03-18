West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: TMC unveils manifesto; BJP CEC meet ends

A meeting of Bharatiya Janta Party Central Election Committee (CEC) with the party's West Bengal unit that began on late Wednesday night ended at around 3:30 am today at party headquarters in the national capital. The CEC has finalised the list of almost all the candidates for seats going to polls in the last four phases. After the meeting, BJP vice president Mukul Roy said: "We have discussed the seats and it will be announced soon."

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday unveiled the party's manifesto for the assembly polls promising a monthly Universal Basic Income for all families, a credit card scheme for students to pursue higher studies and formation of a task force to examine the inclusion of several backward communities under the OBC category.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will begin his election campaign for the Tamil Nadu from today.