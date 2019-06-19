CBSE 10th and 12th compartment admit card 2019 released, check details here

-
The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the class 10, class 12 admit card for compartmental examination of 2019. The CBSE 10th Admit Card 2019, CBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card 2019 for private candidates was uploaded on the CBSE board's website www.cbse.nic.in and it has be downloaded from the website.
Whereas, the regular class 10, 12 candidates waiting their CBSE Admit Card 2019 for compartment exam can collect the same from their respective institute. According to official notification released on CBSE's wesite, the CBSE class 10 compartment examination will be held from July 2 and July 3, whereas compartment examination for class 12 will be held on July 2.
Follow these simple steps to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website or click on the direct link
Step 2: Click on it and you will be directed to a new window
Step 3: Select your region and fill in the required details
Step 4: Click on submit button and the admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Take a print out of the same and keep it for future referance