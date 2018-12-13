Centre weighs options on farm loan waiver with eye on 2019 elections

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing in the Assembly elections in three crucial north Indian states, the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre is looking at several measures to win back voters in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year.

A blanket farm loan waiver, direct benefit transfers, and lowering the goods and services tax (GST) on agricultural products are among the measures under study, said sources in the government. Even within the Sangh Parivar, affiliates such as Laghu Udyog Bharti, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have been urging ...