'Communist mukt' India? BJP's Bengal Breach Obliterates Communists

Early trends of leads in various parts of the country not just show a resounding win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but also the complete decimation of the (Marxist) or the Election Commission of India (ECI) figures show the leading in just three seats across India - of which one is a neck to neck fight with the Congress in Alleppey in Kerala. The (CPI) meanwhile is leading in two seats nationally.

Two indicators portray this trend. Firstly, the BJP is leading in 16 of the 42 seats in West Bengal. The Communists meanwhile are leading in none of the seats in the state which was once its stronghold. In 2014, the and BJP had won two seats respectively in West Bengal. led is leading in 24 seats in the state. In 2014, the Trinamool had won 34 seats in the state. In effect, BJP’s ‘Bengal breach’ has not just significantly dented the prospects of but has wiped out the Communists from the state. Few things exemplify it better than the seat of Raiganj where CPM’s strongest candidate and sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad Salim is trailing both the Congress and the BJP. Infact the BJP looks set to wrest Raiganj from CPM with its candidate Debasree Chaudhri leading the fight with with almost 41% of the votes. The BJP’s victory in Raiganj becomes even more symbolic when one considers that the Congress candidate is Deepa Dasmusi – the wife of hugely popular late Priyaranjan Dasmunsi.

Secondly, the Communists seem to be leading in none of the 20 seats in Kerala – another Communist bastion in which the BJP has never won a Parliamentary election. The CPM had won five seats in Kerala in 2014. In 2019 while the BJP is leading in none of the seats, the Congress along with its allies is ahead in 17 seats. The closest fight for the Communists is presently going on in Alleppey – where the CPM candidate AM Arif has the same vote share as the Congress candidate. Alleppey has been a Congress bastion over the last three Parliamentary elections and if the final results show an adverse result for Arif, the Communists face the prospect of being reduced to a non-entity in Indian politics.