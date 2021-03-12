DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April

Chief M K Stalin's actor-turned-politician son Udayanidhi Stalin found place in a list of 173 candidates announced by on Friday today for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which is scheduled on April 6.

Udayanidhi Stalin will make his electoral debut in this election. He will be contesting from Chepauk-Triplicane seat, which is a bastion.

Stalin will contest again from Kolathur. He will file the nomination on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.

The ruling AIADMK's rival DMK joined hands with the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits for the upcoming polls.

Since many of the parties including the MDMK will be contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol, DMK will be effectively in fray in 187 seats. Congress will contest from 25 seats.