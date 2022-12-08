JUST IN
Himachal elections result 2022 LIVE: BJP and Congress locked in close fight

Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Exit polls have predicted the return of the BJP. Stay tuned for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

17.98% voting recorded in Himachal polls till 11 am: Election Commission
Himachal Pradesh 2022 election results LIVE: The counting of votes started at 8 am as exit polls have predicted the return of the BJP. The ruling party is hoping to set new records by changing the trend of not repeating government after five years while the Congress is hopeful that the party would form the government with a full majority in the hill state as the stage is all set for counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.
The elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.

