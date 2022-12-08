- Stocks to Watch: Auto, Voda Idea, Axis, IDBI Bank, Dabur, Spandana Sphoorty
- Stocks to Watch: Auto, Voda Idea, Axis, IDBI Bank, Dabur, Spandana Sphoorty
- Majority of China's population may contract Covid, warns health adviser
- RBI monetary policy review: Is it time to pick fixed-income securities?
- MARKET LIVE: Flat open likely for Sensex, Nifty; assembly poll results eyed
- MARKET LIVE: Flat open likely for Sensex, Nifty; assembly poll results eyed
- Ex-Theranos president Ramesh Balwani gets 13-year prison term in fraud case
- Elite US colleges try to navigate a world where the SATs are optional
Himachal elections result 2022 LIVE: BJP and Congress locked in close fight
Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Exit polls have predicted the return of the BJP. Stay tuned for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result LIVE updates
Topics
Himachal Pradesh elections | Himachal Pradesh | Elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.
The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh