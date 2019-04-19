How the hashtags fared during second phase of Lok sabha elections

Continuing its analysis of trends, specifically Twitter, the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) found interesting trends emerge in the first and second phase of elections. Out of the 1,268 verified handles for whom IIIT-D is collecting data, 32 handles contested in Phase-2 elections, and of these 32, 15 posted on about casting their vote. In an analysis of 280,256 tweets, 228,588 retweets, 84,659 unique users, 45,372 original tweets, from 7am to 7pm on April 18, here are some interesting trends: