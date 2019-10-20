Industrial growth story in Maharashtra, Haryana: Fall of 12% vs 3.3% rise

Maharashtra’s share of invested capital in the industrial sector has declined over the last few years, even as Haryana gained. Maharashtra remains the larger of the two by far, but recent trends are a study in contrasts. Maharashtra had a 14.4 per cent share of India’s invested capital in 2013-14 (FY14).

This fell to 12 per cent in FY18. Haryana saw a gain from 3.3 per cent to four per cent in the same period. This has also resulted in the latter attracting more jobs. Its share of persons engaged rose from 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent, even as Maharashtra saw a decline ...