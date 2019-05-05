It's over to show-stoppers for last leg of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal

As campaigning drew to a close on Saturday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 6, political parties have moved on to rallies and brainstorming for the next round to be held on May 12.

The seven constituencies of West Bengal going for voting on Monday, from Barrackpur and Howrah to Hooghly and Arambagh, witnessed a few last-minute rallies and public meetings ahead of the mandatory silent period, but the conversation at the various party offices in Kolkata revolved around the star campaigners for the sixth and seventh phases of elections. And a lot of number ...