LATEST NEWS

You are here: Home » Elections » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

Latest LIVE: Counting of votes begins in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
Tripura elections | Meghalaya | Nagaland

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Counting of votes begins in Meghalaya (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Counting of votes begins in Meghalaya (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Introduction

Counting of votes, polled in the February Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, began on Thursday morning under three-tier security measures, including central paramilitary forces, officials said.Poll officials said that prohibitory orders have been promulgated in and around all counting centres as a precautionary measure.The Election Commission has appointed a General Observer for each Assembly constituency while several other officials, including micro-observers and counting supervisors, were appointed for the counting process. Officials said that metal detectors and CCTVs were installed in each counting hall and the entire counting process was being videographed.
READ MORE

Key Events