Latest LIVE: Counting of votes begins in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

Counting of votes, polled in the February Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, began on Thursday morning under three-tier security measures, including central paramilitary forces, officials said.Poll officials said that prohibitory orders have been promulgated in and around all counting centres as a precautionary measure.The Election Commission has appointed a General Observer for each Assembly constituency while several other officials, including micro-observers and counting supervisors, were appointed for the counting process. Officials said that metal detectors and CCTVs were installed in each counting hall and the entire counting process was being videographed.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday at 02. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Thursday. The quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday said that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement can and must deliver practical, real-world benefits for businesses in both countries and that this will give a strong message to the world that the two countries are committed to building closer partnerships.
Describing Arvind Kejriwal as the kingpin of the Delhi liquor policy 'scam', the BJP asked on Wednesday as to when will the Chief Minister resign, after two of his ministers -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- stepped down on Tuesday. The BJP also termed Manish Sisodia's resignation letter submitted on Tuesday not having any date as playing with the Constitution.