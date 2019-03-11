Letter to BS: Has Congress realised the folly of going it alone in UP?

Apropos the Chinese Whispers item “Will Sonia intervene?” (March 11). It was quite interesting to learn that the party's top leadership is keen on an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. Has the party's leadership realised the folly of going alone in this key state? What else would explain the party going to the extent of sending its emissaries to the two parties seeking their blessings? It's a different matter that both the SP and the BSP have interpreted the despatch of junior leaders to mediate as a sign that the is not serious.

Curiously enough, senior Opposition leaders including N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar and others have also been batting for the Aam Aadmi Party since several party leaders, including Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit, are unwilling to listen to President Rahul Gandhi. The situation has now become something like "Modi vs all others" as was once the case with former Prime Minister and the Congress party's late leader after the 1975 Emergency.

S Kumar, New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number