Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Voting begins

Voting for Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 is underway. 656 candidates are in the fray from 51 constituencies. States which are going to vote in Phase 5 Lok Sabha Elections are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 5 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, all contesting from Uttar Pradesh. Other key candidates include Union Minister and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, who is the wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's campaigning, holding several rallies. BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of Union ministers among others also canvassed for their party candidates in the past few days, undertaking whirlwind tours of constituencies.
Result of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be declared on May 23.
