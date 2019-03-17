Lok Sabha, assembly by-polls to test next generation leaders of AIADMK, DMK

The upcoming Lok Sabha election and by-polls for 18 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are not only a test of leadership for the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), but also for the next generation leaders of these two parties, besides prominent faces like T T V Dhinakaran and Kamal Haasan.

After the demise of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and DMK chief M Karunanidhi, both the Dravidian parties are facing the first big election under the new leadership. While the AIADMK is led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K ...