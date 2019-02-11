JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » General Elections 2019 » News

LIVE: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi reach Lucknow, 15-km-long roadshow begins

Both Congress and BJP are gearing up their election campaigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow
From left: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

All India Congress Committee General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, is all set to visit the state capital Lucknow on Monday. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also join her. This will be Priyanka's maiden visit to UP after she formally entered politics last month. 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Vrindavan to unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of third billionth meal by Akshaya Patra Foundation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini will also join him. Modi and Adityanath will address a public gathering later during the day. 

Both Congress and BJP are gearing up their election campaigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh