Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Modi to campaign in Maharashtra, Karnataka

The first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on Thursday. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He will address rallies in Latur, Chitradurga, Mysuru and Coimbatore.
BJP President Amit Shah will take part in a roadshow in Puri. Shah's roadshow will begin from Singha Dwara (Lion's Gate) of Shree Jagannath Temple and culminate at the Mausi Maa Temple in Puri. The BJP has fielded national spokesman Sambit Patra as its candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at Gaya on April 9 in support of HAM(S) chief and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. HAM(S), along with Congress, RLSP and Vikashsheel Insaan Party, is a partner of RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nomination papers for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections respectively. Nath (73), who is also MP Congress president, is contesting the Chhindwara bypoll as he needs to get elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly within six months of being sworn in to continue as state CM.
The voting for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23. The state has six Lok Sabha seats.
